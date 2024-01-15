68.8 F
Monday, January 15, 2024
Sumter County Citizens Information Center now open 24 hours a day

By Staff Report

The Sumter County’s Citizens Information Center is now open 24 hours a day. This means that residents will be able to speak to a county representative anytime when seeking information.

The CIC has proven to be an exceptional resource for Sumter County residents with nearly 96,000 calls last fiscal year, with 97 percent of calls answered within 15 seconds of entering the queue.

“The CIC utilizes the county’s customer service ticketing platform to manage citizen interactions, manage and improve customer support processes, and prioritize service requests,” said Jacquelynn Martin, manager of the Emergency Communications Center.

The CIC answers for and provides assistance on behalf of nearly 30 county agencies and departments, and after hours for local municipalities within Sumter County.

“We look forward to launching this round-the-clock operation at our Citizen Information Center (CIC),” said Stephen Kennedy, Assistant County Administrator. “This expansion will also bolstering our Emergency Communications Center 911 operations through more efficient resource coordination and non-emergency needs.”

