Robert Logterman

Robert “Bob” Logterman

September 23, 1942 – January 15, 2024

Robert “Bob” Logterman, age 81, passed away peacefully on January 15, 2024. Bob was born in Clinton, WI on September 23, 1942, to the late Marion and Caroline Logterman. Bob resided in The Villages, FL. He married Lois Van Egmond on August 2, 1963 at Emmanuel Reformed Church, Clinton, WI. Bob worked the majority of his career as a tool and die market for Fairbanks Morse and Parker Pen.

Bob is survived by his loving partner of over 60 years, Lois. The have 3 sons, Kevin (Dawn), Steve (Sarah) and Robb (Jennifer), grandchildren Megan, Michael, Sam, Ben, Andrew, Oliver and Lily and two great granddaughters. Bob is also survived by brother Rick (Karla), sister Marilyn (Dave), nieces, nephews and many relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Marion and Caroline, brother Leon and sister-in-law Trina.

Bob’s early life as a parent focused on providing the best for his boys and spending any free time helping them pursue their interests. He coached, spent endless hours playing baseball and basketball with his boys. He built a basketball court in the backyard where competitive games were played with the boys and his brothers-in-law.

Another of Bob’s passions was singing and something he would always be doing, whether it was at church or working around the house. Bob and a group of friends formed Emmanuel’s Men and, for many years, performed at churches and community events all around the Midwest. A highlight for the group was recording a record at the studios of Bill Gaither, someone Bob admired as a leader in Christian music. He was very proud of the friendships formed and the opportunity they had to share their faith through their songs.

After retiring, Bob and Lois began to winter in Florida and soon permanently moved to The Villages, Florida. In his early retirement years, Bob was active in Men’s Softball, Golf, Church Choir and was a founding member of Helping Hands Society.

In his last years, Bob was diagnosed with Alzheimers and began the long goodbye with grace and faith that everything was in God’s hands. With Lois heroically caring for him, Bob fought this terrible disease with a quiet grace and dignity to the end. The family wants to express their appreciation to Bob’s doctors, caregivers and Cornerstone Hospice in Wildwood.

A celebration of life will be held Friday, 11 am, January 19 at New Covenant United Methodist Church. 3470 Woodridge Dr.