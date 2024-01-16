71.5 F
Tuesday, January 16, 2024
Study shows visitors are fueling Florida’s economy

By Villages-News Editorial

A recent study commissioned by Visit Florida shows that with the record-breaking number of visitors in 2022, travelers spent a record $124.9 billion, outpacing 2021 by nearly $20 billion. For every dollar spent by the 137.4 million visitors in 2022, 97 cents were retained in the Florida economy. On average, visitors contribute $333 million per day to Florida’s economy.

Highlights from the 2022 Economic Impact Report include:

  • Tourism-supported employment surpassed its pre-pandemic peak by 422,000 jobs, growing to 2 million jobs, with direct employment making up 66% of the total at 1.3 million jobs.
  • Domestic visitors to Florida spent $112.7 billion in 2022 and international visitors spent $12.2 billion, providing a $124.9 billion out-of-state spending stimulus to Florida’s economy.
  • In comparison, in 2021 domestic visitors to Florida spent $99.4 billion and international visitors spent $5.7 billion, which resulted in a $105.1 billion out-of-state visitor spend.
  • Tourism was responsible for 9.5% of all Florida jobs in 2022, making tourism Florida’s 2nd largest employer. Employment grew by 16.8%, compared to the state’s 7.6% growth.
  • Travel and tourism generated $73 billion in wages for Florida workers in 2022.
  • One out of every six private sector jobs were supported by tourism in 2022.
  • Florida tourism raised a total of $35.2 billion in taxes, $18.9 billion in federal tax revenue, $8.1 billion in Florida state tax revenue, and $8.2 billion in local tax receipts.
  • Without tourism, Florida’s 8.8 million households would each have to pay more than $1,840 in state and local taxes to maintain current levels of receipts.

