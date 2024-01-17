James Stephen Bertiaux

March 15, 1954 – January 07, 2024

James Stephen Bertiaux, known for his warm smile, endless kindness, and selfless nature, passed away on Sunday, January 7, 2024. Born in Quincy, Illinois, on March 15, 1954, to Guy and Evelyn Bertiaux, he lived his childhood years across several states as the family relocated nine times throughout his youth. From an early age, Jim took on the role of peacemaker amidst the chaos that often occurs in a large family and so befitting his position as the middle child. The family eventually settled in DuBois, Pennsylvania, where Jim completed his high school education and went on to Penn State, earning his degree in business. While living in DuBois, Jim met the love of his life, Patti Walters, and they were married on June 26, 1982. Together they built their life in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and in 1990 welcomed their son, Scott, into the world.

Following his father into the explosives business, Jim forged a successful career in sales. His hard work and dedication allowed him to provide a comfortable life for his family. Along the way, he made life-long friendships with his colleagues and customers.

Outside of work, Jim was a true fan of Penn State football as a long-time member of the Nittany Lion Club and a season ticket holder for over 40 years. In his reserved parking spot outside Beaver Stadium, he hosted epic tailgate parties. Family and friends would gather around to enjoy food, drink and music. Affectionately known as “Boom Daddy”, Jim loved classic rock music: Lynyrd Skynyrd, The Doors, The Eagles, Creedence Clearwater Revival and many others. He would sing along, often out of tune, but with gusto nonetheless.

In matters of the heart, few are fortunate enough to experience a love like the one shared by Patti and Jim. His roles as husband and father were the most important in his life. Jim had the innate ability to know what his family needed before they knew it themselves. He made every day special simply by providing loving compliments to Patti or by assisting Scott in making culinary delights as sous chef. We can all agree that every moment spent with Jim was to be treasured. He was a kind, thoughtful, loving man.

Jim’s life touched so many. He leaves behind a legacy of love and laughter, as well as a trove of memories. While he left us far too soon, we know that the goodness of his spirit will live on in the lives of those who loved him. He is survived by his wife, Patti; his son, Scott; his siblings, David, Linda, Mark and Deanne; and his nieces and nephews, Jennifer, Melissa, Alex and Zachary.

A celebration of life will be held in The Villages, Florida, on March 3rd, 2024. Another celebration of life will be held this summer in Cranberry Twp., Pennsylvania.

Jim and Patti have been involved in a local charity called the Cranberry CUP for over two decades which benefits local families in need. In lieu of flowers, Jim’s family would appreciate any donations to this organization. Donations can be mailed to Cranberry CUP, PO Box 1614, Cranberry Twp., PA, or submitted on-line at CranberryCUP.ORG with the “Donate Now” button. Every dollar will go to helping others in need and in remembrance of Jim.