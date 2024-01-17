Pauline P. Vogel

40.9 F
Pauline Phyllis (Irish) Vogel, 93, of Summerfield, FL passed away peacefully on January 13, 2024.

Pauline was predeceased by her parents Raymond and Zoe Irish, brother Maxfield Irish, sister Jeanette (Irish) Willett, and sons Douglas and Darcy Griffith. She is survived by her husband Raymond E., daughter Diana, son Richard, brother Kenneth, granddaughters Felicia and Paula, grandson Michael, and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and many dear friends.

Please join us in celebrating Pauline’s life at Church @ the Springs, 1601 Tracy Ave, Lady Lake, FL on Friday, January 19, at 10 a.m.

