54.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, January 18, 2024
type here...

30-year-old woman allegedly sent nude photos to teen boy

By Staff Report
Kayla Bayduk
Kayla Bayduk

A 30-year-old woman allegedly sent nude photos to a 15-year-old boy and invited him to smoke marijuana.

Kayla Ryse Bayduk of Webster is facing a felony charge of transmitting information harmful to a minor and two misdemeanor counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor following her arrest Wednesday by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies.

A mother contacted law enforcement after she discovered text messages with nude photos that Bayduk sent to her 15-year-old son, according to an arrest report. The mother signed a waiver and allowed deputies to scroll through the boy’s phone. He said Bayduk sent him two to four nude photographs. He had saved one of the photos to his Snapchat album.

During an interview, Bayduk admitted sending the photos and confessed that she had provided a Jeeter THCA (Delta 9) pre-rolled disposable vape, marijuana and nicotine to two minors.

She was taken into custody and booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

It’s sad that so many people believe Trump’s lies

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hadley resident writes that it’s sad that so many people believe Trump’s lies, despite the facts.

Championship golf course winter rates

A Village of Belle Aire resident offers his thoughts on the winter rates at championship golf courses in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Golf cart lanes on Morse Boulevard

A Spanish Springs couple believes there is sufficient room to widen the golf cart lanes on Morse Boulevard. Read their Letter to the Editor.

Outsiders have to put up with the classless deed restriction violations

A Fruitland Park resident points to the unkempt area on the back edge of The Villages that “outsiders” have to look at every day.

Wider golf cart lanes may not be the solution

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Sabal Chase offers some observations about how golf carts are being operated in the golf cart lanes.

Photos