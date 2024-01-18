30-year-old woman allegedly sent nude photos to teen boy

A 30-year-old woman allegedly sent nude photos to a 15-year-old boy and invited him to smoke marijuana.

Kayla Ryse Bayduk of Webster is facing a felony charge of transmitting information harmful to a minor and two misdemeanor counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor following her arrest Wednesday by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies.

A mother contacted law enforcement after she discovered text messages with nude photos that Bayduk sent to her 15-year-old son, according to an arrest report. The mother signed a waiver and allowed deputies to scroll through the boy’s phone. He said Bayduk sent him two to four nude photographs. He had saved one of the photos to his Snapchat album.

During an interview, Bayduk admitted sending the photos and confessed that she had provided a Jeeter THCA (Delta 9) pre-rolled disposable vape, marijuana and nicotine to two minors.

She was taken into custody and booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.