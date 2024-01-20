Judith Brown Geller

Judith “Judy” Brown Geller, who peacefully departed this world on January 11, 2024, at the age of 82. Born on November 22, 1941, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Judy was the beloved daughter of Eleanor and Edward Carson.

Judy attended Philadelphia Girls High School, where she made lifelong friends and then continued her education at Westchester College, where she got her bachelors in teaching.

After a short career as a special education teacher, Judy dedicated herself to her role as a stay-at-home mother. Her love and guidance shaped the lives of her three children, instilling in them the values of compassion, integrity, and perseverance. Judy’s commitment to her family extended to her role as a loving wife to her beloved husband, John. Their union of 59 years was a testament to the power of love, partnership, and unwavering support.

Judy began her retirement with many friends in Ocean Pines, MD, and then began to split time between there and The Villages in Florida for a few years. Eventually moving permanently to The Villages in 2005, where she and John enjoyed a fulfilling and active lifestyle.

In her leisure time, Judy found solace and joy in various hobbies. She was an avid bridge player, finding delight in the strategic challenges and camaraderie the game offered. Tennis provided an outlet for her active spirit, while crafting allowed her to express her creativity and create beautiful decor and gifts. Judy was also an avid reader, finding solace and inspiration within the pages of countless books. Her adventurous spirit led her to explore the world through travel, creating cherished memories and deepening her appreciation for diverse cultures.

Judy’s spiritual journey was one of personal exploration and growth. She found a sense of community in her attendance at various churches throughout her life, eventually finding a spiritual home at The First Baptist Church in the Villages.

Judy was preceded in passing, by her parents, Eleanor Brown Carson and Edward Figg Carson. She is survived by her husband John E Geller, Sr, her brother Robert E Carson (Barbara): her 3 children, Eleanor G. Botha (Ernst), John E. Geller, Jr (Shannon) and Brian G. Geller (Nancy), and her 10 grandchildren; Madeleine, Rachel, Johnny, Lauren, Nicole, Nick, Matthew, Johan, Paul and Michael.

A service to honor and celebrate Judy’s life will be held at the SouthCare Marietta Cremation and Funeral Society, located at 595 Franklin Gateway SE Marietta, GA 30067 on January 19th at 1 pm. She will be laid to rest at a later date with her mother, at Whitemarsh Memorial Park in Philadelphia, PA. The family is grateful for the support and condolences received during this difficult time.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations to be made to one of Judy’s favorite charities, St. Jude Children’s Hospital www.stjude.org ; Guiding Eyes for the Blind www.guidingeyes.org or the World Wildlife Fund www.wwf.org.

Judy will be deeply missed, but her memory will live on in the hearts of all who had the privilege of knowing her. May she rest in eternal peace.