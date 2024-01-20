The Villages Pops Chorus to mark 10th year with series of concerts

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Villages Pops Chorus and it will celebrate with music throughout 2024.

“We are planning a lot of special music in all three of our concerts,” said Bill Davis, director of the Chorus, stated in a press release.

The Villages Pops Chorus has raised more than $261,000 for local charities during the past decade.

During that time, the Chorus’ successful music formula remained the same.

“We will blend songs we have done in the past that are audience favorites with new arrangements of many well-known songs from all the genres of pop music,” Davis added.

The first concert of the new season — featuring the 160-member Chorus — will be April 8 at the North Lake Presbyterian Church.

But if music lovers can’t wait until then, the Villages Pops Chorus Folksingers will hit the stage on Feb. 12, at 6 p.m. in the North Lake Presbyterian Church.

They will perform a hootenanny style concert called “Give A Hoot.” It will be the ninth charity folk concert by the group. They will sing numbers by such folk groups as Peter, Paul and Mary, The Kingston Trio, New Christy Minstrels, and The Brothers Four.

Tickets for Villages Pops Chorus concerts can be purchased at: thevillagespops.thundertix.com

Tickets will also be for sale on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bridgeport Recreation Center, or at the door of North Lake Presbyterian Church the night of a show.