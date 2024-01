The monthly amenity rate has risen to $195 for home purchases in The Villages.

The Villages Executive Vice President for Development Robert Chandler sent a letter this past month to notify District Manager Kenneth Blocker of the change, which went into effect as of Jan. 1.

The new rate, which has been adjusted based on the cost of living, impacts all new and previously owned homes which were closed on as of Jan. 1, 2024.

You can read a copy of the letter at this link: Amenity Fee rate letter