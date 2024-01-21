Ricky Lee Marlatt

May 8, 1942 – January 12, 2024

Ricky L Marlatt, 81, made his journey home on Friday Jan 12, 2024 under the compassionate care of Mercy Hospice House in Hiawatha, IA surrounded by family and friends. Celebration of Life will be held Saturday January 27, 2024 at 2pm at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 1420 Walker Street, Ely, Iowa. The service will be broadcast on Facebook live https://www.facebook.com/StJohnLutheranChurchEly. Friends may visit with the family after the service. Inurnment with military honors will be done at a later date.

Ricky was the son of Richard and Lela Marlatt of Lyons, OH. His grandfather owned the poultry and egg processing plant in Lyons, where Ric learned the family business at an early age. Before he entered kindergarten, his father was drafted into the Army to fight in the Pacific during World War II. Ric became the man of the house as his mother cared for his infant brother, pulling his wagon to town for coal. As a young boy he learned to drive a truck, ran the rural pickup route and made deliveries to Toledo and Detroit. He had many stories to tell of his adventures including the goose that bit his back side. He was a daredevil as a child and broke his leg on the teeter totter and later his jaw on the trampoline. He won awards at the State of Ohio in woodworking, played percussion in marching band, and played on the high school basketball team.

After high school, he earned his barber license and opened his own shop. The men knew that if the siren blew, they may need to sit in the chair or come back later as Ric ran to the fire call. He also worked at the funeral home. He started at Adrian College, considering dentistry, when in his words “his friends and neighbors” invited him to join the US Army. He spent 2 years in Korea. During this time, he received numerous care packages that were sent by his cousin and her friend Charlene. Ric and Char became pen pals. When Ric returned, he courted her in person, and they were married in June 1967.

In April 1967, Ric joined the Albion, MI Fire Department as firefighter and was later promoted to Deputy Fire Marshal. During his time in Albion, he and Char welcomed a daughter and son to complete their family. Never one to sit still, he worked part time at the Tidd Funeral Home. Kristi made many trips with him to Detroit with her barn lunch pail to pick up transports. He also worked as a volunteer for the ambulance service and covered the Albion College football games. Ric attended Kellogg Community College, driving his green VW Bug to Battle Creek for classes and completed his Associates Degree. He was dedicated to his community and the brotherhood of firefighters, risking his life and health to protect others, including a fire that sent him to the hospital for smoke inhalation and braving bullets to fight fires during the riots that followed MLK’s death.

In 1975, he joined Kalamazoo Township as the Fire Chief at Eastwood where he served until 1992. During this time he was instrumental in the modernization of the station, purchase of an aerial ladder truck, and securing grant funding and community support to purchase AEDs for the county and rural departments. As the resident Fire Chief, he and his family lived at the fire station, so the department was more home than a job and the firefighters became an extended part of his family. He inspired a number of young people to pursue a career in firefighting and mentored many more men and women. He led the department through several challenging times including the blizzard of 1978, the tornado of 1980, the ice storm of 1985, the installation of sewers in the residential streets, and more. He was always focused on safety improvements, and pushed for more protective turn out gear after several fire fighters suffered serious burn injuries and new SCBA that were lighter and held more air. He continued his education, earning a second Associates at Kalamazoo Valley Community College, attended the National Fire Academy in Maryland, and earned numerous certificates of recognition.

Family was always a top priority and Ric was a devoted husband and father. From camping trips, helping on the farm for planting and harvest, the Memorial Day parade with extended family in Lyons, he made time for family. He supported his kids adventures, including taking up downhill skiing and rebuilding a Camaro with Kevin. He was an avid fan of his children’s pursuits, always on the sideline encouraging the kids whether in the rain for soccer or football, helping with cub scouts, or cheering on the Comets volleyball team. He was an active member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, serving in a variety of roles and on the board.

In 1992, he accepted the Fire Chief position at Mt. Pleasant, WI. He guided the department through the purchase of several fire apparatuses, built and opened Station 3, negotiated the expansion of staff to promote 9 volunteers to full time thereby providing them with a career in fire service. He built positive relationships with the union, and with their and Dr. Soyka’s help he brought the paramedic service to Mt. Pleasant. He continued to mentor and encourage staff and built a lasting friendship that continued after his retirement in 1998.

He enjoyed nearly 20 years in Estero and Summerfield Florida. Retirement didn’t suit Ric, so he found a number of ways to stay busy. He delivered parts for Advanced Auto, detailed cars for Avis, was branch manager for Lee County elections, delivered flowers, was night shift gate attendant for the homeowners association, volunteered with the COPS program with Marion County Sherrif, and served at Trinity Lutheran Church in Summerfield as Elder. He became well acquainted with aisle 16 at Lowes to repair the sprinklers. He had his ladder taken away after he fell out of a palm tree trimming fronds. He loved taking the grandkids for rides in the golf cart to get lunch at Sonic, ice cream at Spanish Springs, and trips to the pool.

After surviving numerous hurricanes and some health issues, Ric and Char moved north to Iowa to be near their daughter. He had become a Florida boy after 20 years in the sun and never liked the Iowa winters. He and Char joined St. John Lutheran Church in Ely and enjoyed attending their grandson’s concerts and musicals. Ric stayed up to date on the kids and grandkids, enjoying regular phone calls and following posts on Facebook. Family, friends, and church remained his passion. Ric and Char were blessed to celebrate their 56th wedding anniversary in June 2023.

He was preceded in death by his father Richard, mother Lela, nephew Jeff Chonko, and a number of extended family. Surviving are his wife Charlene, son Kevin (Paula) Marlatt, daughter Kristi (JJ) Urich, brother Barry (Linda) Marlatt, and sister Sheila (Dave) Chonko as well as 6 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution may be made to Mercy Foundation (c/o Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy), St. John’s Lutheran Church Ely IA, the Professional Fire Fighters of Wisconsin Charitable Foundation, or charity of your choice. Cards may be sent to St. John’s Lutheran Church, Attn: Charlene Marlatt, PO Box 165, 1420 Walker Street, Ely IA 52227.