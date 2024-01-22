Barbara Jean Nevel, 85, of The Villages, Florida and formerly of Moody Beach, Maine, passed away on January 17, 2024, in The Villages, Florida.

Barbara was born in Exeter, New Hampshire to Elsie Belle Norman and William “Bud” Fisher on April 29, 1938. She went to Oyster River High School in Durham, New Hampshire and graduated from Keene Teachers College in 1960. She married Donald Eugene Nevel on December 31, 1979, in Lebanon, New Hampshire. She worked as a teacher for the Lebanon School District for many years before moving to the Dallas, Texas area.

Barbara loved spending time at Moody Beach and was also involved in the Whaleback Ski Club in Lebanon, NH. After moving to Texas, she adored square & round dancing and later excelled in USTA league tennis while residing in Katy, Texas. After retiring to The Villages, FL, she took up golf and enjoyed pickleball, cards, & games with the Castleberry Circle neighbors.

Barbara is preceded in death by her parents, William “Bud” Fisher, Elsie Norman, and her son, Daniel Scott Bailey.

Barbara is survived by her husband of 44 years, Donald Eugene Nevel, her daughter, Sheri Bailey, her son, Doug Bailey and his wife, Laura Bailey, her stepson, Steve Nevel, her son Brandon Nevel and his wife, Elizabeth Nevel, her stepbrother, Jon Underwood, and her grandchildren, Forrest Bailey and Cristian Bailey.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00pm, Friday, January 26, 2024, at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Durham Cemetery in Durham, NH. Arrangements are by Hiers-Baxley Funeral Home.

The family of Barbara Nevel wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Ray & Jane Anderson, Shirley & Paul Stone, and all the neighbors of Castleberry Circle in the Village of Bonnybrook, The Villages, FL.