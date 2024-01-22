67 F
The Villages
Monday, January 22, 2024
Bicyclist riding at night without light tries to outrun police

By Staff Report
Douglas Scott Fox
Douglas Scott Fox Jr.

A bicyclist riding at night without a light tried to outrun police in Wildwood.

Douglas Scott Fox Jr., 44, of Wildwood, was riding a bicycle at about 7:30 p.m. Thursday on County Road 466A when a police officer noticed the bicycle did not have a rear red light, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. The police officer activated his lights and attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but Fox refused to stop. The officer pulled up next to Fox, rolled down the window of the squad car and ordered Fox to pull over.

“I ain’t gotta stop for you. I didn’t do nothing,” Fox shouted back at the officer.

Fox lost control of the bicycle and fell from it. He began to flee on foot and was pursued by the officer. The officer fired his taser at Fox, who kept running. Eventually, Fox surrendered and was taken into custody.

Fox, who has a long criminal history, was taken into custody on a charge of resisting arrest. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

