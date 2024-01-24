73 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, January 24, 2024
type here...

Woman in bad breakup with ‘fat bastard’ calls 911 and winds up in jail

By Staff Report
Allison Cavicchi
Allison Cavicchi

A woman involved in a bad breakup with a man she called a “fat bastard” called 911 during an altercation with him and wound up in jail.

Allison Marie Cavicchi, 38, of Ocklawaha, dialed 911 Tuesday afternoon claiming she suffered an injured finger during a fight over a sweatshirt with her boyfriend of eight years, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

When a deputy arrived on the scene, Cavicchi claimed her left ring finger might be broken, though the deputy did not see any evidence of such an injury. She said the injury occurred when her boyfriend, who had been collecting his belongings to leave, put a sweatshirt in a pile he was planning to take with him. Cavicchi grabbed the sweatshirt, prompting the altercation.

The property owner, who had been allowing Cavicchi to live in a tent on her property, witnessed the altercation and said she heard Cavicchi call her estranged boyfriend a “fat bastard,” after they both pulled at the sweatshirt and Cavicchi punched him in the face. Cavicchi then dialed 911.

The Massachusetts native was arrested on a charge of battery and booked at the Marion County Jail on $1,000 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Rules must be enforced at golf courses in The Villages

A Village of St. Charles resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that rules must be enforced at golf courses in The Villages.

Upping the amenity fee for residents won’t solve problem

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Osceola Hills resident offers some thoughts on raising amenity fees - and how to really make some money.

Update the IDs to keep outsiders out of pools

A Village of Hadley resident says updating IDs could go a long way to keeping outsiders out of pools in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Want to know why the golf courses are in the condition they are in?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Summerhill resident offers the theory that golfers have had a hand in damaging the golf courses in The Villages.

President Biden makes the same military mistakes over and over

A Village of Caroline resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends President Biden makes the same military mistakes over and over.

Photos