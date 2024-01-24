Woman in bad breakup with ‘fat bastard’ calls 911 and winds up in jail

A woman involved in a bad breakup with a man she called a “fat bastard” called 911 during an altercation with him and wound up in jail.

Allison Marie Cavicchi, 38, of Ocklawaha, dialed 911 Tuesday afternoon claiming she suffered an injured finger during a fight over a sweatshirt with her boyfriend of eight years, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

When a deputy arrived on the scene, Cavicchi claimed her left ring finger might be broken, though the deputy did not see any evidence of such an injury. She said the injury occurred when her boyfriend, who had been collecting his belongings to leave, put a sweatshirt in a pile he was planning to take with him. Cavicchi grabbed the sweatshirt, prompting the altercation.

The property owner, who had been allowing Cavicchi to live in a tent on her property, witnessed the altercation and said she heard Cavicchi call her estranged boyfriend a “fat bastard,” after they both pulled at the sweatshirt and Cavicchi punched him in the face. Cavicchi then dialed 911.

The Massachusetts native was arrested on a charge of battery and booked at the Marion County Jail on $1,000 bond.