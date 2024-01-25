82.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, January 25, 2024
type here...

Unlicensed driver from Guatemala lands in jail after traffic stop

By Staff Report
Aurelo Itzep Baten
Aurelo Itzep Baten

An unlicensed driver from Guatemala landed in jail after a traffic stop.

Aurelo Itzep Baten, 32, of Fort Myers, was driving a silver Toyota van at about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday when he was pulled over on County Road 466 in Oxford, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

During a traffic stop, Itzep Baten produced a passport and identification card from Guatemala. He indicated he has been living in Florida for three years, but does not have a driver’s license issued in the United States.

He was arrested on a charge of driving without a license. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $150 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Chip ID for pool access a great idea!

A Village of Chatham resident loves the ID of incorporating a chip to verify access to amenities in The Villages.

Telling someone to ‘move’ is unconstitutional

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Dunedin resident says it’s wrong to tell residents with whom you disagree that they need to move out of The Villages. It’s also unconstitutional.

Too many golf carts on the golf courses

A Village of Tamarind Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says the large number of golf carts can be blamed for the damage to the golf courses.

Rules must be enforced at golf courses in The Villages

A Village of St. Charles resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that rules must be enforced at golf courses in The Villages.

Upping the amenity fee for residents won’t solve problem

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Osceola Hills resident offers some thoughts on raising amenity fees - and how to really make some money.

Photos