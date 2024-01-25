Unlicensed driver from Guatemala lands in jail after traffic stop

An unlicensed driver from Guatemala landed in jail after a traffic stop.

Aurelo Itzep Baten, 32, of Fort Myers, was driving a silver Toyota van at about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday when he was pulled over on County Road 466 in Oxford, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

During a traffic stop, Itzep Baten produced a passport and identification card from Guatemala. He indicated he has been living in Florida for three years, but does not have a driver’s license issued in the United States.

He was arrested on a charge of driving without a license. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $150 bond.