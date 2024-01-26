73.1 F
The Villages
Friday, January 26, 2024
Bryant J. Vallet

By Staff Report
1945 – 2024

Bryant J. Vallet, of The Villages, Florida passed away Monday January 22, 2024.

Born on June 8, 1945 in Forest Hills NY, he was the son of the late Eugene and Marion Vallat. Bryant was married for 57 years to his loving wife Gina Vallat. He is survived by two sons John (Jennifer) Vallat, Thomas (Tabitha) Vallat, Six Grandchildren Chelsey Gifford, CJ Smith, Bryant Vallat, Cameron Lyons, Amanda Vallat and Mya Vallat. Two Great Grandchildren Rylee Grace Gifford, Remy Charles Gifford . Bryant was predeceased by his brother Bruce Vallat.

He was employed as a Maintenance Mechanic at National Can, Schlitz & Anheuser-Busch Breweries for the majority of his life.

Bryant enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, taking his dogs to the dog park, DJing for parties and events, model railroading, golfing, bowling, and camping.

Relatives and friends are welcome to join the family from 3-5 pm on Thursday Feb 1, 2024 at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Home, 3975 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages FL, 32162.

In Lieu of Flowers, memorial donations can be made in his name to the St Jude Children’s Hospital or your local Humane Society SPCA.

