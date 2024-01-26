80 F
The Villages
Friday, January 26, 2024
Emergency personnel summoned after woman found passed out at postal station

By Staff Report
Leanne Renee Petrilak
Leanne Renee Petrilak

Emergency personnel were summoned after a woman was found passed out in a pickup at a postal station in The Villages.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office and The Villages Public Safety Department responded after the woman, later identified as 50-year-old Leanne Renee Petrilak of Ocklawaha, was found at 12:40 a.m. Friday in a white Dodge pickup in the parking lot of the Tierra Del Sol Postal Station. The truck was running and Petrilak was “breathing but not awake,” according to an arrest report.

A clear glass pipe commonly used for smoking illegal narcotics was on her lap. A small clear bag which contained methamphetamine was also found in the truck. In addition, there was a cigarette carton which contained a brown wax substance that tested positive for heroin and morphine pills were found in Petrilak’s pocket.

She was arrested on three felony counts of drug possession and one misdemeanor count of possession of drug equipment. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $8,000 bond.

