Florida cottonmouth spotted on trail at Homestead Recreation Center

By Staff Report

This Florida cottonmouth was warming itself in the sun on the nature trail at Homestead Recreation Center in The Villages. Thanks to Chris Lindstrom for sharing!

Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!

