Homeless man arrested after refusing to leave Home Depot

By Staff Report
Kristian Shane Shaw
Kristian Shane Shaw

A homeless man who said he wanted to go to jail was arrested after refusing to leave Home Depot in Lady Lake.

Store personnel contacted law enforcement after 48-year-old Kristian Shane Shaw was seen loitering outside the store and sitting on electric shopping carts at about about 7 p.m. Wednesday, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. At one point, he went into the store and told employees he had stolen merchandise. He said they should call the police. The employees could not verify that Shaw had stolen anything.

When police arrived on the scene, Shaw told them he had stolen a tape measure and needed to go to jail. It did not appear he had stolen anything, but he refused to leave the store. Officers gave Shaw information about shelters and churches that could provide assistance, but Shaw insisted upon being taken to jail.

He was arrested on a charge of trespassing. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $1,000 bond.

