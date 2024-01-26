Intoxicated woman arrested after attacking cops at restaurant in The Villages

An intoxicated woman was arrested after allegedly attacking law enforcement officers at a restaurant in The Villages.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called at about 7:15 p.m. Thursday to Johnny Rockets at Lake Sumter Landing where 33-year-old Janey Lyn Bingham of Fruitland Park, was “yelling profanities and causing a disturbance,” according to an arrest report. The deputies persuaded Bingham to step outside, but she threw her drink into a bush and refused to pick up the cup. She “began singing loudly” and got into close proximity of a deputy’s face. She continued to yell “random utterances.” She pulled away as deputies attempted to place her in wrist restraints. They “assisted” her to the ground to “gain control” of the situation.

She kicked a deputy who attempted to search her for contraband. She also spit at a deputy. When they got Bingham into a squad car, she kicked at the rear passenger window of the vehicle.

A criminal history check revealed Bingham had been convicted in 2022 of battery on a law enforcement officer in Kissimmee. In 2014, she was convicted of battery in Daytona Beach.

Bingham was arrested on charges of disorderly intoxication, battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center where she was initially held without bond.