Gail S. Binkert

By Staff Report
May 28, 1944 – Jan. 15, 2024

Gail Stanton Binkert of The Villages, Florida, passed away peacefully in her sleep on January 15, 2024. She is survived by beloved family including her husband, Rob; children, Marcy (David) and Molly (Dan); brother, James (Sarah); grandchildren, Quinlan, Holden, Mackenzie, and Avery; and loving friends. She is predeceased by her much loved parents, Tina Shadrick and Don Stanton; brother, Pete; and son, James.

Gail was born in Detroit, Michigan, on May 28, 1944. She graduated from Greenville (Ohio) High School in 1962 and studied education at Miami University of Ohio. Gail was first married to Jim Alexander, and they had three children together. After their parting, Gail met and married Rob Binkert, who immediately became a beloved third parent, “Obie,” to the kids. Gail and Rob enjoyed forty-two years of adventure, laughter, love, and deep affection. By car, motorhome, cruise ship, and plane the pair traveled extensively throughout the United States and internationally to return home with cherished new friends and memories.

Gail was a dedicated wife, mother, and Nana. She had a vivacious personality and was quick to laugh. Throughout her life, she was creative, funny, generous, and made friends everywhere she went.

Gail lived well with dementia for many years due to Rob’s unfailing devotion, care, and humor. Her family would also like to express sincere gratitude to good friends and care providers whose compassion and assistance eased a very difficult time. Gail was a beautiful person in all ways and will be greatly missed.

Celebrations of Life will be held in Minnesota and The Villages in Spring/Summer 2024. More information will be available in the coming months. If a memorial gift is desired, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association.

