Saturday, January 27, 2024
Veteran fashion show to raise funds for honor flights to Washington D.C.

By Jordyn Pennington

A fashion show fundraiser featuring female and male veteran models will take place next month at North Lake Presbyterian Church, located at 975 Rolling Acres Road in Lady Lake. 

Hosted by Villages Honor Flight, the show will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 15 with the doors opening at 12:30 p.m. It will include a light lunch, choice of water or tea, and door prizes. Participants are encouraged to bring cash or checks to enter the basket auction or a cash prize. Additionally, carpooling is recommended due to limited parking. 

Tickets are $25 per person, available at VillagesHonorFlight.com. All proceeds will go toward the club’s mission, which is transporting American veterans to Washington D.C. to visit memorials dedicated to honor their services and sacrifices without any cost to them. 

