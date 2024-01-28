Frank J. Charles Jr., 92, passed away on December 30, 2023, in Leesburg, Florida. He was born on January 11, 1931, in Buffalo, NY, to the late Frank Charles Sr. and Louise Mastan.

Frank was a kind, compassionate, and quick-witted individual who always looked out for others. He dedicated his life to advocating for the elderly, serving as an Ombudsman in both the state of New York and Florida. Frank earned numerous awards as a Volunteer and was the best at what he did. Frank’s passion for helping others extended beyond his professional life; he was actively involved in various charitable organizations and always lent a helping hand to those in need.

A proud veteran, Frank served in the United States Air Force from 1951 to 1955. His commitment to duty and his fellow servicemen earned him the respect and admiration of his colleagues.

After his military service, Frank embarked on a successful career in sales and publishing. He held prominent positions, including National Sales Manager for McGraw Hill Inc., General Telephone and Electronics, Universal Match, and Vari-Type Corp.

In his free time, Frank enjoyed traveling, reading, playing Gin Rummy, and socializing with many of his friends. He had a great sense of humor and was known for his ability to tell terrible jokes that would leave everyone laughing.

Frank is survived by the love of his life, Marge Hopkins; his daughter and son-in-law, Lynne and Bruce Boyle; his granddaughters, Christina Townsend and Holly Apthorp; seven great-grandchildren; and two nieces, Pamela Berkeley and JoAnne Charles. He was preceded in death by his brother, John Charles, brother Ralph Charles, his beloved wife of 41 years, Laura Russel Charles, and his son, Michael Campbell.

A memorial service to celebrate Frank’s life will be held at the Saratoga National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Watervliet Public Library at 1501 Broadway, Watervliet, NY 12189.

Frank J. Charles Jr. will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all those whose lives he touched. His memory will live on through his acts of kindness and his unwavering dedication to making a difference in the lives of others.