It is with great sadness that we announce that Michael Albert Yankus of The Villages passed away peacefully surrounded by family on January 9, 2024 after a hard-fought battle with bile duct cancer. Michael was born in Waterbury, Connecticut to Ruth and Albert Yankus. His family later moved to Long Island, NY.

Michael served four years as a sergeant in the U.S. Air Force stationed in Berlin, Germany as a Russian linguist. Michael also received a B.S. degree in Engineering and an MBA from Rutgers University in Brunswick, NJ. He had over thirty-five years of dedicated service at Siemens/Westinghouse Power Generation Corporation in Philadelphia, PA and Orlando, FL as a project manager.

Michael played many different sports but his true passion was landscaping and gardening keeping his yard in pristine condition. You could always find him working diligently outside for all hours of the day. He was a member of The Villages Baby Boomers Club and also enjoyed attending a variety of musical concerts and theater productions. He is especially remembered for his love of Elvis Presley music and memorabilia. His favorite Elvis song was “If I Can Dream,” which reflects his belief in the importance of having and living your dream.

Michael is predeceased by his parents and sister Patricia Ann Yankus. He is survived by his wife Barbara Welsh, his son Michael Arthur Yankus, his two brothers Edward John Yankus (Donna) and Arthur David Yankus and two nephews Edward William and Johnathan Albert; his stepchildren Jennifer Caldwell (Peter Farah), Stephen Caldwell (Liberty), and Andrew Caldwell (Stephanie) and grandchildren Nyah, Layla, Kira, Finley, Evelyn, John, Hudson and Quinn.

Interment will occur at The Florida National Cemetery, 6502 SW 102nd Ave, Bushnell. FL 33513 starting at 10:00 AM on Friday, February 9, 2024.

It will be followed by a Memorial/Celebration of Life Service at 1:30 PM at the Garden Worship Center, 12740 SE County Highway 484, Belleview, FL 34420; thegardenworshipcenter.org.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a tax-deductible donation to the Garden Worship Center in Michael’s memory (address listed above) or to the Christian Care Center, 115 North 13th St, Leesburg, FL 34748; www.christiancarecenter.org.