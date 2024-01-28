Villager to lose driver’s license after head-on golf cart collision

A Villager will lose her driver’s license after a head-on golf cart collision.

Tracy Marie Boucher, 54, of the Village of Marsh Bend, plead no contest this past week in Sumter County Court to a charge of driving under the influence. She will lose her driver’s license for six months, has been placed on probation for 12 months and has been ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.

Boucher was driving a golf cart at about 5:30 p.m. Nov. 4 on the golf cart path along Meggison Road when the collision occurred, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

The other golf cart driver alleged Boucher “came around a corner too quickly and traveled into the oncoming lane” where “both golf carts collided head-to-head.” Passengers from each of the golf carts were ejected due to the impact. Boucher initially claimed she had been “blinded by the sun” but later said she was “reaching to the floorboard to get her phone” when the crash occurred.

It appeared she had been drinking and she admitted she consumed “one vodka water” at about 4:30 p.m. while eating lunch with a friend. Her poor performance in field sobriety exercises led officers to conclude she had been driving impaired.

She was transported to the UF Health-The Villages Hospital freestanding Emergency Room Clinic at Brownwood where she was medically cleared. She provided breath samples that registered .088 and .085 blood alcohol content.