Woman who stole portable AC units back in jail after violating probation

A Wildwood woman who stole portable air conditioning units last year was back in jail after violating her probation.

Michele Lynn Marchese, 56, who lives in the Sandalwood Condominiums in Wildwood, was being held without bond this weekend at the Sumter County Detention Center on a probation violation.

The Ohio native was arrested after stealing a pair of units on the afternoon of June 22 from Lowe’s home improvement on U.S. Hwy. 441 in Lady Lake, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. At the time, the temperatures were soaring past the 90-degree mark.