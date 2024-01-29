58.9 F
The Villages
Monday, January 29, 2024
Helen Marie Snell

By Staff Report
May 06, 1935 – January 16, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the peaceful passing of our mother, Helen M. Snell, on Tuesday, January 16, 2024 in The Villages Florida.

Helen, age 88, was born May 6, 1935 in Houston Texas. She later met the love of her life, Albert B. Snell Jr. and together they raised 3 daughters, Vivian, Janet and Kathy. Helen was predeceased in death by her parents, husband, brother and three sisters. She is survived by her three daughters Vivian, Janet and Kathy, sister Barbara, son-in-laws, brother-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She will be missed by her family, friends and all who knew and loved her.

The family has decided not to have a formal service. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers may we suggest donating to Compassionate Care Hospice of Florida in Helens name. They are a worthy cause to help people like Helen in their final days.

