Judith Katz

December 12, 1940 – January 17, 2024

Judith “Judi” Butler Katz died peacefully in her home on January 17th after contracting prolonged and aggressive lung diseases.

Judi was born on December 12,1940 in Topeka, KS to James and Ana Butler. Her mother Ana died two years after giving birth to Judi. Her father Jim remarried several years later and moved to Miami with Judi and her older brother John. She graduated from North Miami High School in 1959 where she first met her husband Gerald “Gerry” Katz. They reunited in 1965 and were married on November 26, 1966, in Miami, FL.

After high school, Judi worked as a secretary to the president of an outdoor advertising company and as a fashion model. Thereafter, she worked for several years as a secretary to the manager of a stock brokerage office and as the firm’s cashier.

After she and her husband adopted their son Jay Alan Katz in 1972, Judi worked several years as the secretary to a personal injury attorney and as the manager of his four-person law office in Miami Lakes, FL. She retired in 2013 after she and her husband Gerry moved to the City of Weston, FL located in western Broward County.

In September 2017, Judi and her husband Gerry moved to The Villages. She loved to cruise and was an accomplished golfer. Judi will be remembered as a caring and loving wife and mother and a person who was loved by many of her neighbors and friends. She is survived by her loving husband Gerry of 57 years, her son Jay Alan Katz and daughter-in-law Claudia Katz.

A celebration of life will be held at her home sometime in the future.