Ralph R. Anderson

Ralph R. “Andy” Anderson, husband of Christine (Cusack) passed away suddenly of a massive heart attack on January 11th, 2024. He was 79 years old.

Andy was born in Quincy, MA on September 14, 1944 to his late parents Warren and Mary Anderson. Andy leaves behind his beloved wife Christine (Cusack). Andy also leaves behind his daughter Nanci Munro and her husband Mike of West Bridgewater, MA, his son Dan Anderson and his wife Jamie of Braintree, MA. Also, he leaves behind 6 grandchildren: Sean, Daniel and May Munro, Thomas, Christopher and Evan Anderson. Andy also leaves behind his Sister Jane Wielhouwer of Michigan, Sister-in-law Cynthia Barnes and her husband Michael and family of England, Sister-In-Law Tracy Sweeney of Waterbury, Vermont and Brother-In-Law Edward Sweeney of Lowell, MA. Additionally, Andy leaves behind his dearest friend Connie Keogh who was very much a brother.

Andy loved Program, Family, and his Street Rods. He was a wonderful, giving husband who was always looking to create joy in all he and Christine participated in. He loved ‘Love’ and you would see him often wearing his best T-shirt that reads ‘Kindness is Free’. Andy took apart and put together his first car engine as a teenager in his Quincy driveway before he got his license. After high school, Andy served 6 years with the Army National Guard. He had a long-standing career in the telecommunication industry and earned his Masters from Leslie University. He was a loving father who helped to raise Nanci and Dan in Randolph, MA and encouraged them in life and especially sports. Andy truly enjoyed being a Grandpa and logged many hours from the ice rinks to the fields to watch the grandkids play different sports over the years. After the first 60 + years living in the Boston area, Andy left for Florida with Christine for their retirement years. Andy and Christine spent their time together enjoying life at The Villages, making wonderful friends over the last 14 years and looking forward to their next adventures. Their extensive travels brought them across the U.S. and Europe along with many tropical locations. Andy had a wonderful faith in God and enjoyed a bucket list trip to Israel in 2023 and was baptized in the Jordan River.

Andy’s many groups over the years became like family. As a friend of Bill W. for 42 years, he would often be seen and be welcoming to those in need. ‘Keep on Coming’ was a common phrase, and our family is grateful for the difference he has made in so many people’s lives. In addition to family and program, Andy would often be found driving around his ’32 Ford – his beloved street rod (and the many cars that he owned before that). We will miss Andy known to us as Husband, Dad, Grandpa and dear friend to many.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, February 5, 2024 at New Covenant United Methodist Church, 3470 Woodridge Dr, The Villages, FL 32162. Immediately following there will be a reception at the church. A second memorial service in Massachusetts will be held on Saturday February 24, 2024 at 2pm at The Fellowship Church 604 Foundry St. Easton MA 02375. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Gavin Foundation supporting substance abuse education at www.gavinfoundation.org/donate or Gavin Foundation PO Box E15, South Boston, MA 02127.