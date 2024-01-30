24-year-old woman who never obtained driver’s license caught behind wheel

A 24-year-old woman who never obtained a driver’s license was arrested after she was caught behind the wheel of a vehicle.

Lily Savanah Jewel Poluga of Ocklawaha was driving a blue Hyundai Sonata on Sunday when a Marion County sheriff’s deputy noticed that the license plate had an expired sticker. The deputy later found that the license plate had been assigned to a different vehicle.

During a traffic stop, Poluga admitted she has never obtained a driver’s license.

She was arrested on a charge of driving without a license. She was booked at the Marion County Jail.