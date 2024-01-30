Dr. JoNelle J. Zager

June 08, 1957 – January 20, 2024

Dr. JoNelle Joan (Hagan) Zager passed away peacefully on January 20th, 2024 at her home in The Villages, Fl surrounded by her beloved family. She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Patricia Hagan, and leaves behind her husband of 37 years Marty, daughter Jeanne, son Jedidiah, sister Patty Donnelly, and brothers Fred Hagan, and John Hagan.

An academic lady from the start, JoNelle attended UC Berkeley for two years before transferring to Sherman Chiropractic College in Spartanburg, SC, and then to Life College in Marrietta, GA, where she graduated in 1981. Her career spanned three states and touched countless lives. She married her lifelong sweetheart Marty in 1986 and fulfilled her dream of being a mother in 2002.

JoNelle dedicated her short life to caring for others. As a daughter, sister, wife, mother, doctor, and woman of action she selflessly strove to support everyone else. As a doctor she practiced and helped her patients in San Ramon and Fremont California for 20 years before running for and getting elected to the Fremont City Council from 1995 to 2000.

After the birth of her children her family purchased a cattle ranch in Floresville, Texas where she fulfilled two of her dreams, raising children and raising daylilies. She was a wonderful and selfless mother who found her joy in caring for and supporting her two children. Once her children started school her need to help others led to her starting a practice in Floresville and Poth, Texas where she served the community for over 10 years before her retirement in 2021. In December 2021 JoNelle and Marty retired to the Villages, Florida where she succumbed to lymphoma after a short battle. She will be missed by all she touched.

The funeral will be held on February 1st, 2024 at 11:00 AM at Baldwin Brothers Funeral Home in Wildwood, Fl and she will be interred at Bushnell National Cemetery at 2:00 PM.