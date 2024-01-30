65.8 F
The Villages
Tuesday, January 30, 2024
Driver found to be in possession of marijuana during early morning traffic stop

By Staff Report
Myron Tracy Johnson
A driver was found to be in possession of marijuana during an early morning traffic stop.

Myron Tracy Johnson, 58, of Wildwood, was driving a red 2016 Hyundai at 5:50 a.m. Monday eastbound on State Road 44 when a check of the vehicle’s license plate revealed the vehicle’s registered owner did not have a valid driver’s license, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

When the deputy approached the vehicle during a traffic stop, the “strong odor of marijuana” was detected. A marijuana cigarette and a plastic bag containing marijuana were found in the vehicle’s center console.

Johnson was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug equipment. He was issued a citation for driving while license suspended. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,000 bond.

