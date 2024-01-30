JoAnn Fowler

June 08, 1940 – January 20, 2024

JoAnn Scott Fowler, 83, died Saturday January 20th, 2024. She was a resident of The Villages, Florida. She retired in 1998 from K & R Custom Software in Newport News, Virginia.

JoAnn was an avid swimmer and exercise enthusiast. She loved the beach and ocean. She was a graduate of Newport News High School. After her retirement to The Villages, she was one of the founders of VAST (Villages Aquatic Swim Team) and was still a member at the time of her death. She also participated as a swimmer in The Senior Olympics. She loved the city of Poquoson, Virginia where she resided with her husband Bobby Fowler for 21 years prior to her retirement to Florida.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Josephine S. Scott, and father, James T. Scott, of Hampton, VA. And one Brother, James T. Scott Jr. of Newport News, VA.

Survivors include her husband of 64 years, Bobby H. Fowler; two sons, Tod Fowler and his wife Kim of Lady Lake, FL and Scott Fowler of The Villages, FL; five grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.

She will be cremated, and a Celebration of Life will be held in Florida at a future date to be announced.