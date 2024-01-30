Woman sought after stealing nearly $400 worth of items at Sprouts Farmers Market

A woman is being sought after allegedly stealing nearly $400 worth of items at Sprouts Farmers Market in The Villages.

The woman was accompanied by an older male when she entered the store on Dec. 14 and took $390.42 worth of merchandise, leaving the store without paying for the items, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Images of the pair were captured on video surveillance.

She is described as an older female, wearing a black sweater with blue jeans and carrying a purse. The pair left in a dark-colored SUV, possibly a Nissan Murano.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Almany at (352) 793-2621 or to remain anonymous contact Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS(8477).