Analysis of blood test leads to arrest of Villager who fell from golf cart at country club

The analysis of a blood test has led to the arrest of a Villager who fell from a golf cart at a country club.

Jennifer Lynn Ducat, 55, of the Village of Bonnybrook, was arrested Saturday on a warrant charging her with driving under the influence.

The dispatch center of the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office received a report on the night of Sept. 22 of a “drunk driver who had fallen out of her golf cart” at Palmer Legends Country Club.

A deputy spotted the golf cart after it left the country club and was traveling on Belvedere Boulevard, according to an arrest report. The golf cart’s headlights and taillights were not illuminated. A traffic stop was initiated in the area of Belvedere Boulevard and Casselberry Circle.

When the deputy approached Ducat, he noticed that her eyes were bloodshot and her “words were slurred.” Because the original report referenced a fall, The Villages Public Safety Department was summoned to the scene to evaluate Ducat. While she was in the ambulance, a blood sample was taken. The sample was sent for analysis to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

In December, the FDLE returned the analysis which showed that on that night, Ducat had a presence of ethyl alcohol with a quantitative value of .399g/100ml of blood.

A warrant was issued for Ducat’s arrest.

Following her arrest this past weekend, she was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. She was released after posting $750.