Friday, February 2, 2024
Stolen car chase ends with capture at Del Mar Gate in The Villages

By Staff Report

A stolen car chase ended with the capture of a suspect Friday morning at the Del Mar Gate in The Villages.

The pursuit began in Marion County with deputies, assisted by a helicopter, chasing a green Kia Soul that was reportedly stolen sometime Thursday from the Kohl’s store at Lady Lake Crossing. The stolen car was initially taken to Marion County and was heading back to The Villages during the pursuit.

Marion County deputies, who were assisted in the pursuit by the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, used stop sticks to puncture the car’s two front tires which were deflated when the woman driving the car was taken into custody. Her identity has not been released by law enforcement.

