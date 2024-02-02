Wildwood woman arrested on DUI charge after nearly hitting phone pole

A Wildwood woman was arrested on drunk driving charger after her vehicle nearly hit a phone pole.

Marisol Perez, 44, was at the wheel of a Nissan Rogue shortly before 1 a.m. Friday and “was traveling all over the roadway” eastbound on County Road 466 in Oxford, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. She turned onto County Road 209 and accelerated to 75 miles per hour. She drove onto the the grassy shoulder and corrected to re-enter her lane of travel. She ran off the roadway again and nearly hit a phone pole.

During a traffic stop, it was apparent that Perez had been drinking. She said she had consumed her last drink at about 10 p.m.

The native of Puerto Rico struggled through field sobriety exercises and provided breath samples that registered .103 and .099 blood alcohol content.

She was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. She was released after posting $500 bond.