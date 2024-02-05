Robert Dean Ratliffe

Robert (Bob) Dean Ratliffe, 81, of The Villages, Florida, passed January 22, 2024 after a brief stay in the hospital.

He was born December 10, 1942 in Detroit, Michigan to Carroll Ratliffe from Missouri and Shirley Potts from Gettsyburg, South Dakota. He grew up in Detroit, MI. He graduated from Redford High School, and later Wayne State University. He lived his adult life in Bloomfield Hills, MI and Santa Barbara, CA. He moved to The Villages in 2020.

He married Connie Nester of Washington, Pennsylvania March 2, 1968. They have 2 children Gina (Glenn) and Chad, and 5 grandchildren Isabella, Rocco, Bodhi, Frankie, and Blu.

He was predeceased by his parents. Survivors include his wife Connie of 56 years, 2 children, 5 grandchildren and one brother Patrick.

He was a teacher and Realtor for 37 years in Michigan and California. He was an avid reader and history buff. He and Connie enjoyed four world cruises where he performed stand-up comedy that received a standing ovation, and loved all travel including spending significant time in Italy.

Bob loved humor and usually put a smile on anyone’s face he was with. He never met a stranger and was kind to everyone. He had a strong faith in the Lord and began his days with prayer and reading the Bible.

He will be greatly missed for his devotion to family and God as well as his care and humor. He loved the new friendships he developed in the Villages.

A Celebration of Life will be held February 24, 2024 at Live Oaks Community Church Southern Oaks Campus located at 5600 Heritage Boulevard In Wildwood, FL 34785 from 1:00-2:00 pm.