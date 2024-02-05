Water main flushing in Wildwood may cause discoloration  

Wildwood officials are advising residents with city water service that flushing Tuesday, Feb. 6 of a 10-inch fire main near the intersection of Powell Road and Cleveland Avenue may cause temporary changes in water pressure and color. Neighborhoods that may be affected include those from Warfield Avenue to Powell Road from Cleveland Avenue southward.

The one-day event is a component of commercial development in that area and is required by Sumter County’s Department of Fire & EMS to verify the system’s capacity is sufficient to serve in the event of an emergency. The work coincides with ongoing hydrant flushing being conducted in Wildwood by Sumter County officials during annual fire system maintenance.

“We are working with the county’s contractor to suspend their maintenance Tuesday while the fire main is being flushed so disruptions to the city’s system are minimized,” said Assistant Utility Director Jason Martin. “We appreciate the public’s understanding and patience while this important work is underway, and want to assure residents and businesses that we are taking strategic steps to reduce any inconvenience they may incur.”

Flushing can cause temporary changes in water pressure for those connected to the system and can dislodge accumulated sediment, resulting in short-term water discoloration. The color changes do not pose a safety risk but can cause staining on submerged surfaces and fabrics, particularly during laundering.

Anyone receiving City of Wildwood water service who experiences quality issues that do not resolve quickly—during flushing or otherwise—should call (352) 330-1336 to have a water technician dispatched to their area.