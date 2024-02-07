64.8 F
Wednesday, February 7, 2024
AAC approves $399,999 renovation of pool building at Savannah Center

By Meta Minton

The Amenity Authority Committee has approved the $399,999 renovation of the pool building at Savannah Center.

The AAC on Wednesday agreed to award the project to the low bidder, GSB Construction & Development, Inc.

The project will include a complete renovation of the restrooms and replacement of the heating and air conditioning system.

The AAC had budgeted $120,000 for the project, but that was before it was determined the heating and air conditioning system would need to be replaced. The AAC agreed to a $320,000 fund transfer to help pay for the project.

AAC member Don Deakin noted that the Savannah Center pool project would be in addition to upcoming work at the Paradise and Chula Vista pools. He said he was concerned that too many pools would be closed at once.

“I just wonder what the plan is to close so many pools potentially in such a tight area. We don’t want to shortchange the residents,” Deakin said.

He received assurances that every effort would be made to stagger the work at the three pools.

