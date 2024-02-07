Anne L. Russell

1941 – 2024

Born Anne Luise Knoblich to parents Margaret “Peg” and Edmund, Anne Russell was a proud native of The Bronx, NY, where she lived in Parkchester until the late 1980s. Raised in a family of modest means, Anne always said her parents spent all their money paying for the “e” in her first name. In later years, Anne lived in Yorktown Heights, Wantagh, NY, and The Villages, FL.

A princess at first, Anne was an only child until she was 7-years-old, when she welcomed her first of three younger brothers whom she helped raise: Edmund (Linda), John (Margaret, deceased), and James (Susan). At the age of 20, she married Henry K. Lindblom (deceased) and gave birth to three children, Denise (John Sullivan), Kenneth (Patricia Dunn), and Timothy (Donna DeVito). In later years, she married William Russell (deceased) and became mother to three step-children: Susan (Bob Stoya), Lynn (James Roell), and Steven (Barbara). She moved to The Villages, Florida in 2005, where she met her third husband, Robert Jaeckel (deceased), and became close with his children, Cathy Melvyn, Robert Jr. (Anne), Nancy (deceased; Gordon McDonald), and David (Lori). Anne is also survived by grandchildren Katie, Margaret, Christie (Kenny), Gregory (Kaleigh), James, Megan, Brian, Erin, Kevin, Daniel, and Timothy; Amanda, Kaitlyn,Tony (Lara), Michael (Krista), Tori, Hailey, Korin, Matthew, and Katie; and, great-grandchildren: C.J., Wells, and more. Anne is also mourned by Russell-the-Dog, for whom she was the sun and stars.

A funeral mass will be held at St. Mark the Evangelist in Summerfield, FL on Thursday, February 15th. A memorial mass will take place a month later in Seaford, Long Island, NY. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to one of Anne’s favorite causes: the Adoration Chapel at St. Mark’s or the Alpha Center for Women in Ocala, FL.

An enthusiastic mom, step-mom, grandmother, and great grandmother, Anne was known for showering her relatives with affection and support. Her children remember her for her skills helping them sleep by performing “the turkey” to chase them into bed and turning their nightmares into funny stories so they could return to peaceful slumber. Anne was also the best back-scratcher in the world, endearing her to itchy loved-ones and furry friends alike. When Anne’s children joined sports teams, Anne was always the loudest cheering from the stands and as a result was beloved by the entire team. Anne was active in Explorer Scouts, serving as “the Mom” on overnight camping trips, and was a lector at St. Helena’s Church in the Bronx. She was a proud military wife to Henry (Marines) and Robert (Air Force), and a very proud mother to her Marine Gulf War veteran son, Tim. Throughout her life, Anne was a font of sage advice and loving support to family and friends. Gifted with intelligence, thoughtfulness, razor-sharp wit (used only with love), and an unflappable sense of fun, Anne made friends quickly and loved spending time with them. Calling Anne a “people-person” is like calling Elvis Presley an adequate singer.

Anne was an ambitious and successful professional banker, especially considering she began as a part-time teller with a high school diploma at First Federal Savings & Loan of New York. Over several decades, Anne rose to branch manager, district manager, and finally Vice President in Human Resources at HSBC. After age 50 when widowed from her second husband, Anne earned a bachelor’s degree from St. Joseph’s College in Long Island, NY, graduating as salutatorian, and a master’s in human resources management at Mercy University in Westchester, NY. Anne later taught online graduate courses in human resources management for many years at Mercy University. Anne retired from full-time work in 2004, and moved to The Villages, after a fall on the ice convinced her NY winters were no longer her thing.

Anne made countless friends in her new home in The Villages, and even renewed old relationships with friends from earlier days of her life. She loved dancing in the town squares, dinners & drinks out with friends, playing cards, and a parade of visits from fun-seeking family. Anne was a member of the Lynnhaven Ladies, The Bronx Club, The Penguins, and more. She was a voracious reader, and supported The Villages Library. Anne had a flair for decor and worked on her house continuously to make it the perfect blend of pretty, fun, and homey. Some of her last moments of joy came from reorganizing her kitchen, garage, and home office.

Always a deeply faithful Catholic, Anne had been very active at St. Helena’s Church in the Bronx and St. Patrick’s in Yorktown Heights. Anne became extremely active in St. Mark the Evangelist Church in Summerfield, FL, delighted to support the building of the new, beautiful church and the accompanying Adoration Chapel. Anne loved the Church, the clergy, and her fellow faithful, often attending daily mass and participating in the weekly rosary. Anne was a eucharistic minister, a lector, she served on over a dozen committees, and she attended many pilgrimages with her church friends. Anne also served a term as Parish Council President. Anne was especially supportive of pro-life causes, and spent many years participating in and eventually leading the Right to Life group; recently, Anne led the effort to rename the group “Respect Life,” expanding its mission to support dignified, healthy lives in all forms from birth until natural death.

Anne Russell is mourned by scores of people whose lives she brightened and improved. While we mourn Anne’s passing, we are grateful that she is at peace and we know she would be delighted to know how many people remember her with love and laughter.