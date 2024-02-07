64.8 F
The Villages
Wednesday, February 7, 2024
Convicted thief from Texas arrested in theft of pressure washer from Walmart

By Staff Report
Jeremy Don Menchaca
Jeremy Don Menchaca

A convicted thief from Texas was arrested in the theft of a pressure washer from Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.

Jeremy Don Menchaca, 49, of Ocala, was caught on the store’s surveillance system at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday when he selected a HART pressure washer, put it in a shopping cart and left the store without paying for it, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The pressure washer was valued at $368.

The deputy making the arrest found that Menchaca, a native of San Angelo, Texas, had been convicted in 1997 of theft of property over $1,500 in Brownwood, Texas.

He was arrested on a charge of theft and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $500 bond.

