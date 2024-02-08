My Pillow founder booked for appearance in The Villages

The founder of the My Pillow company has been booked for an appearance in The Villages.

Mike Lindell is coming to speak to The Villages MAGA Club on March 3 at Lake Miona Recreation Center. VIP tickets are selling for $125 and include a signed copy of Lindell’s book, “What are the odds?” It also includes a photo opportunity with Lindell. General admission tickets are $50. The event is open to the public and no Villages ID is required.

Lindell has been a fervent supporter of former President Donald Trump.

Lindell invented My Pillow, a pillow filled with pieces of shredded foam that interlock, in 2004. Lindell grew the business into a Minnesota manufacturing company.

More information about his upcoming appearance cane be found at www.villagesmagaclub.org