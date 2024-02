The cormorant (seen here on the pond at Everglades Recreation Complex) is such a popular bird that he never knows who will arrive unexpectedly for lunch. But he’s such a nice guy that he rarely turns them down. (Actually, he sometimes has to toss the fish into the air in order to swallow it head first). Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!

