DUI suspect in golf cart arrested at Lake Sumter Landing

A drunk driving suspect in a golf cart was arrested at Lake Sumter Landing Market Square.

William Bruce Campbell, 65, of the Village of Collier, was driving a black Yamaha golf cart at about 9:30 p.m. Thursday when he failed to come to a complete stop at the intersection of Canal Street and Old Mill Run, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The golf cart kept traveling around the square, even after a deputy shined a flashlight on the golf cart and yelled for Campbell to stop. A traffic stop was initiated by another deputy behind RedSauce restaurant.

Campbell claimed he did not see the deputy who had attempted to flag him down.

The Indiana native’s eyes appeared to be bloodshot. He admitted he had consumed, “Three or four beers.” Asked where he had consumed the beers, he replied, “Right here.”

He performed poorly in field sobriety exercises. He provided breath samples that registered .114 and .108 blood alcohol content.

Campbell was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $500 bond.