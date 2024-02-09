74.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, February 9, 2024
type here...

DUI suspect in golf cart arrested at Lake Sumter Landing

By Staff Report
William Bruce Campbell
William Bruce Campbell

A drunk driving suspect in a golf cart was arrested at Lake Sumter Landing Market Square.

William Bruce Campbell, 65, of the Village of Collier, was driving a black Yamaha golf cart at about 9:30 p.m. Thursday when he failed to come to a complete stop at the intersection of Canal Street and Old Mill Run, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The golf cart kept traveling around the square, even after a deputy shined a flashlight on the golf cart and yelled for Campbell to stop. A traffic stop was initiated by another deputy behind RedSauce restaurant.

Campbell claimed he did not see the deputy who had attempted to flag him down.

The Indiana native’s eyes appeared to be bloodshot. He admitted he had consumed, “Three or four beers.” Asked where he had consumed the beers, he replied, “Right here.”

He performed poorly in field sobriety exercises. He provided breath samples that registered .114 and .108 blood alcohol content.

Campbell was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $500 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

‘Deadly Cordoba’ an accident waiting to happen

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Rio Ranchero resident warns that the Cordoba Postal Station is an accident waiting to happen.

Outsiders are visiting hot tub in The Villages at night

A Village of Country Club Hills resident warns that outsiders are enjoying the hot tub at the Southside Recreation Center. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Three good reasons for checking IDs at the swimming pools

A Village of Sabal Chase resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers three good reasons for checking IDs at the swimming pools.

Standing up for Karen who wouldn’t move at Olive Garden

A Village of Collier resident, who has been asked to move many times, stands up for the Karen who wouldn’t move at Olive Garden. Read his Letter to the Editor.

It’s time for Congressman Webster to put on his big boy pants

A resident of the Soulliere Villas writes that she is tired of Congressman Daniel Webster’s childish games. She says it’s time for him to put on his big boy pants and govern.

Photos