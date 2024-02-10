How Your Living Will Could Harm You

By Dr. Ferdinando L. Mirarchi, DO

In the complex world of healthcare decision-making, living wills and advance directives play a crucial role, yet they often fall short in emergency situations. As an emergency physician, I’ve seen the consequences of these limitations, which is why I advocate for a more robust solution. This gap in healthcare planning is where MIDEO and MIDEO Health comes in.

Here’s the Problem

The common misconception that living wills and advance directives are entirely synonymous can lead to significant misunderstandings in healthcare decision-making. It’s crucial to understand that while a living will is a component of advance directives, it does not encompass the full range of decision-making scenarios.

For example, living wills often don’t cover mental health treatments, which are addressed by psychiatric advance directives. These allow individuals to specify their mental health care preferences in advance, considering potential scenarios where they might be unable to express their wishes.

Additionally, advance directives are pertinent in cases of temporary incapacitation, such as recovery from surgery or a brief unconscious state, where a living will might not be applicable. In these instances, a durable power of attorney for healthcare is vital, enabling a designated individual to make healthcare decisions on your behalf during periods of temporary incapacity.

MIDEO: A Comprehensive Solution

MIDEO, an innovative video-based advance care planning platform combined with a team of trained physicians known as MIDEO Health, addresses these limitations. Our service allows patients to create a custom advance care plan on video in addition to reviewing any existing documents you may already have. This ensures your safety so your healthcare wishes are clearly communicated and accurately followed.

The Advantages of MIDEO’s Video-Based Platform

MIDEO enables patients to articulate their healthcare preferences in their own words. This reduces the risk of misinterpretation. The platform’s accessibility through QR code technology ensures these video directives are easily retrievable, providing certainty in critical situations.

Tailored Packages for Individual Needs

Recognizing that healthcare needs vary, MIDEO offers several packages:

The Essential Package for healthy individuals of any age.

The Vital Package, catering to those with multiple medical problems or aged 60 and above.

The VIP Package, designed for individuals with complex medical histories, offering 24/7 support for your care team from a board-certified physician.

MIDEO’s Commitment to Patient-Centered Care

Our collaboration with the National Association of Estate Planners & Councils (NAEPC) and recognition by Medicare through approved billing codes for Advance Care Planning Education & Counseling reflect our commitment to providing effective solutions for advance care directives.

The Intersection of Living Wills and Advance Directives in Medical Care

The intersection of living wills and advance directives in medical care is complex but critical. It’s not just about preparing for the worst; it’s about ensuring your healthcare preferences are understood and respected. MIDEO enhances this process by offering a platform where patients can create a custom advance care plan on video, ensuring patient safety and clarity in their healthcare decisions.

As medical professionals, it’s our duty to guide patients with clarity and compassion. MIDEO supports this mission by enhancing the effectiveness of advance care directives, ensuring that your medical care wishes are fully honored.