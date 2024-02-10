Suspended driver living in uninsured car arrested with unprescribed pills

A woman with a suspended driver’s license who said she was living in an uninsured car was arrested with unprescribed pills.

Stephanie Lynn Justice, 45, of Wildwood, was driving a white Oldsmobile with an expired license plate at about 2 p.m. Thursday northbound on Cherry Lake Road when she was pulled over by a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy.

The deputy found that a seize tag order had been issued for the license plate, due to Justice’s unpaid financial responsibilities. She admitted her car insurance had not been paid. She said she has been living in her car and has not been able to pay her automobile insurance.

The New Mexico was found to be in possession of pills for which she did not have a prescription. She also had glass pipe with the residue of methamphetamine.

Justice was arrested on charges of driving while license suspended, drug possession and possession of drug equipment. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,500 bond.