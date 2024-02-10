78.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, February 10, 2024
type here...

Suspended driver living in uninsured car arrested with unprescribed pills

By Staff Report
Stephanie Justice
Stephanie Justice

A woman with a suspended driver’s license who said she was living in an uninsured car was arrested with unprescribed pills.

Stephanie Lynn Justice, 45, of Wildwood, was driving a white Oldsmobile with an expired license plate at about 2 p.m. Thursday northbound on Cherry Lake Road when she was pulled over by a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy.

The deputy found that a seize tag order had been issued for the license plate, due to Justice’s unpaid financial responsibilities. She admitted her car insurance had not been paid. She said she has been living in her car and has not been able to pay her automobile insurance.

The New Mexico was found to be in possession of pills for which she did not have a prescription. She also had glass pipe with the residue of methamphetamine.

Justice was arrested on charges of driving while license suspended, drug possession and possession of drug equipment. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,500 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

One more opinion on the Karen at Olive Garden

A Village of Glenview resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers one more opinion on the Karen at Olive Garden.

Not a safe situation at Cordoba Postal Station

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Rio Ranchero resident says the Cordoba Postal Station does not have enough parking and it is not a safe situation. She says it’s going to get worse.

Is Congressman Daniel Webster lazy or just plain incompetent?

Is Congressman Daniel Webster lazy or just plain incompetent? A Village of Palo Alto resident would like to know.

‘Deadly Cordoba’ an accident waiting to happen

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Rio Ranchero resident warns that the Cordoba Postal Station is an accident waiting to happen.

Outsiders are visiting hot tub in The Villages at night

A Village of Country Club Hills resident warns that outsiders are enjoying the hot tub at the Southside Recreation Center. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos