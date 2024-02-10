Wheelbarrow of booze will be coveted prizes at Food & Fun Festival

The Evening Rotary Club of The Villages’ Food & Fun Festival will be held from from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17 at the Wildwood Community Center.

All types of games and activities for every age group will be available for free to the public along with over 75 vendors both inside and outside the community center. Eight food trucks will be on hand along with many Cottage Food Vendors. Other attractions include an adoption event hosted by YOUR Humane Society SPCA and a community outreach bike helmet giveaway provided by the Wildwood Police Department.

The Evening Rotary Club of The Villages is selling raffle tickets, $5 each or five for $20, for three unusual prizes. First, a Wheelbarrow o’ Fun with all kinds of games, toys and a picnic basket with a retail value over $500. Second, a Wheelbarrow o’ Booze filled with all kinds of spirits and some Starbucks coffee valued over $700. Third is the Ultimate Golf Package with gift certificates to golf courses outside The Villages valued at over $1,200. All proceeds benefit local charities.

The festival is a collaboration between Wildwood Parks & Recreation and the Evening Rotary Club of The Villages. For more information, email RotaryFunEvent@gmail.com.