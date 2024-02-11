Anita Marie Vetter

83.4 F
The Villages
Sunday, February 11, 2024
By Staff Report
March 14, 1948 – February 8, 2024

Anita M. Vetter, of The Villages, passed away peacefully at Mayfield Retirement Home, in Leesburg, FL, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s.

She was born in Dayton, OH to Michael Weber Sr. and Rosalie (Goecke) Weber. She is survived by her husband of 40 yrs, Dean, her Son Aaron (Elizabeth) Zink (Dayton OH), Step son Roger (Terri) Vetter (Columbus OH, step daughter Toni (Daniel) Heffner (Ayden, NC) and several grandchildren, great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She came from a large family and has two surviving brothers Danny Weber of Kettering OH and Michael Weber of Dayton OH.

Anita was a majorette in the Stebbins High School Band, class of 66. She learned her twirling skills in the early 60s from her neighbor, Judy Marshall, now living in the Villages. Judy is a famous instructor and judge. Anita worked at Grandview Hospital, in Dayton before managing an office for two doctors who practiced in Centerville OH. More recently she was a Branch Manager of Longaberger Baskets and a leader for the St. Timothy K of C Ladies Aux. Dean and Anita were residents of The Villages since Sept 2000. Anita loved her family, bowling, baskets, sewing, NCIS and touring the country roads with her husband.

Services will be Tuesday February 13th at 11:00 am at Dignity Memorial Life Celebration Center, 7134 Powell Rd. Wildwood, FL 34785. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Alzheimer’s Association.

