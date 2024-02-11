83.4 F
The Villages
Sunday, February 11, 2024
‘Gentleman’ Jim Longborg will visit with Red Sox Nation

By Staff Report
‘Gentleman’ Jim Longborg
‘Gentleman’ Jim Longborg

Red Sox Nation will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 15 at SeaBreeze Recreation  Center, with doors opening at 5:45 p.m. BYOB and snacks.

The meeting will feature “Gentleman” Jim Longborg, 1967 Cy Young award winner of the American League Championship “Impossible Dream” team. He was the first Red Sox player to receive this award.

“Gentleman” Jim was known for his fearlessly pitching on the inside of the plate throughout his fifteen year career with the Boston Red Sox, Milwaukee Brewers, and Philadelphia Phillies.

Pre-registration is required on the website redsox-villages.com for members  $5 per person and guests at $14 per person.

The club is accepting new members. For more information: President.RSNV@gmail.com, (352) 561-8411, or visit the website redsox-villages.com or the FaceBook page: Red Sox Nation – Villages.

