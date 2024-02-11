Sheryl A. DeFilipp

January 04, 1947 – January 29, 2024

On January 29, 2024, Sheryl “Sherri” Gaudette Defilipp of The Villages, Florida and originally of Maine, passed away peacefully under the gentle care of the amazing staff at Cornerstone Hospice and Palliative Care in The Villages with her loving family by her side. Her vibrant creativity and radiant energy for life will be profoundly missed by everyone that she touched. The outpouring of love and support from her extended group of dear friends and family is a true testament to her devotion to everyone that she knew and loved.

Sherri was born in Rumford, Maine on January 4, 1947. She grew up in Mexico, Maine and moved to Portland to attend Westbrook College where she received her associate degree in the Medical Secretary program. For years she was a Clerk for the District Court of Maine and from 2004 until retirement in 2012, worked at UNE, as a Communications Assistant. Her true passions were in her creative spirit to beautify the world. From décor, sewing, knitting, hanging wallpaper to image consulting, there was nothing that she could or would not do for anyone she loved.

Sherri resided in The Villages for the past twelve glorious years of her life and was the fun, optimistic force of nature, social director and life of the party for all of her friends and family. She was an avid paddler for the This Boat Rocks dragon boat team and lead many of their fun activities. Her capacity for bringing people together was one of her strongest attributes. She was the reason that people gathered and enjoyed life. She was a gracious and loyal friend, always giving 100% of her time, energy, and advice. She was full of joy and thoughtfulness and always made special moments more memorable. She will always be our beautiful image consultant. Her infectious laugh and beauty will be missed dearly by all that had the honor to know her.

Sherri is survived by her daughter Jennifer Defilipp and her significant other Marc Smith, her loving companion of 15 years Tim Kinne and his children Samantha and Nathan Kinne, her former husband Richard Defilipp, sister Dee and her husband Jim Brown, brother Jeff Gaudette and his wife Jane, nine nieces and nephews, nine grand nieces and nephews and many extended family members and dear friends, too numerous to count. She is predeceased by her parents Norma Knapp Gaudette and Francis Gaudette.

A Celebration of Sherri’s life will be held on February 29th, 2024, at 11:00 am at New Covenant United Methodist Church in The Villages with a reception immediately to follow. Livestream will be available at www.ncumcfl.com. On the morning of Friday, March 1st at 9:00 am, there will be a celebratory Dragon Boat ceremony in her honor at the Lake Sumter Landing Gazebo.

In addition, there will be a Celebration of Life in Portland, Maine on June 1st, 2024, at 10:00 am at the Wilde Memorial Chapel in Evergreen Cemetery with a burial service and reception to follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations are requested in Sherri’s honor to the Cornerstone Foundation, specifically, Cornerstone Hospice and Palliative Care at 601 Mariposa Way, The Villages. Their website is www.cornerstonehospice.org.